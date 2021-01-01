From imperial
Imperial 3/4Ct TDW Princess Cut Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver with Yellow Rhodium Overlay
Make a brilliant statement of style with these scintillating diamond solitaire stud earrings. Crafted in sterling silver with yellow rhodium overlay, each earring features a sparkling princess-cut diamond artfully set with a miracle plate, to enhance the look of the diamond. These stud earrings captivate with 3/4 ct. t.w. of diamonds and a polished shine. An everyday look, these earrings secure comfortably with friction backs. Ideal to be gifted, this elegant piece of diamond jewelry ships packed in a beautiful gift box, along with a cleaning cloth. We are manufactures of these products and we use only genuine natural diamonds which comply with the Kimberly Process ensuring that all the diamonds are sourced from responsible sources which do not finance any kind of conflicts, which means they are conflict free. Diamond carat weights (CT.) represent the approximate total weight (T.W.) of all diamonds in each setting and may vary within the tolerance range.