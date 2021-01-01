Imperial 3/4Ct TDW Diamond Composite 10K Rose Gold Flower Burst Necklace (H-I, I2)

Advertisement
Treat yourself to the sparkle of these fabulous flower burst diamond pendant necklace. Crafted in 10k rose gold, the pendant showcases a cluster of seven round diamonds, prong set in a flower like formation. Radiant with round diamonds totaling 0.75Ct TDW and finished to bright polished shine, this diamond pendant suspends along an 18-inch rope chain that secures with a spring ring clasp. A versatile look, this diamond pendant necklace pairs well with any attire. Ideal to be gifted, this elegant piece of diamond jewelry ships packed in a beautiful gift box, along with a cleaning cloth. We are manufactures of these products and we use only genuine natural diamonds which comply with the Kimberly Process ensuring that all the diamonds are sourced from responsible sources which do not finance any kind of conflicts which means they are conflict free. Diamond carat weights (CT.) represent the approximate total weight (T.W.) of all diamonds in each setting and may vary within the tolerance range.