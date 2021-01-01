From cw-x
CW-X 3/4 Stabilyx Tights
You keep things steady in this CW-X 3/4 Stabilyx Tight! Gender-specific anatomic construction delivers a better fit and increased comfort. WarmStretch temperature-regulation fabric maintains a constant comfortable surface temperature, provides quick-dry moisture wicking, and UPF 50+ protection from the sun during outdoor use. The Support Web provides targeted support to the lower back, core, knee joints and surrounding muscles for greater stability and power. Four-way stretch fabric enhances comfort and allows a wider range of movement. Elastic waistband with interior drawstring tie for an adjustable fit. Interior media pocket at waistband allows storage of small items. Reflective elements provide increased visibility in low-light conditions. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and irritation. 80% Coolmax polyester, 20% Lycra spandex. Support Panel: 80% nylon, 20% Lycra spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 27 in Inseam: 20 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 20. Please note that measurements may vary by size.