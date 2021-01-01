From tuxton

Tuxton 4 oz 3-3/4" x 2-7/8"H Creamer, Agave

$148.50
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Creamer 4oz Microwave safe Dishwasher safe, Weight: 6.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Tuxton

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com