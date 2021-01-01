Savoy House 3-2967-3 Blaine 3 Light 13" Wide Pendant Walnut / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Savoy House 3-2967-3 Blaine 3 Light 13" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated Energy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Width: 13"Product Weight: 9.24 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Walnut / Black