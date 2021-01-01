3-1/5 Carat T.G.W. Created Ruby Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Add sparkle and drama to almost any look with the 3-1/5 Carat T.G.W. Created Ruby Earrings. The hoop earrings are adorned with 40 dazzling rubies, set in gleaming sterling silver. These sterling silver hoop earrings feature round-cut, prong-set stones. They are secured with clip-in closures for comfortable wear. The rich red shade pairs effortlessly with almost any color, as well as any gemstone. The ruby sterling silver earrings can be paired with other sterling designs, as well as white gold jewelry.