2pk Tucker Resist Reversible Outdoor Chair Pad Azure Blue - Pillow Perfect

The on-trend distressed colonial fabric pattern of this set of two outdoor tufted chair pads brightens patio decor. Inspired by a resist printing technique, their damask design with leaves, flowers and birds is in various shades of blue including indigo. Made of 100percent polyester fade-resistant fabric. Additional features of these outdoor tufted chair pads include 14" ties to secure the cushions to your furniture and recycled polyester fiber fill with sewn seam closures. Also suitable for indoor use in kitchen and dining areas. Pattern: Multi Burst.