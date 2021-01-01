2pk Stacked Pumpkin Halloween Hand Towel Set Black - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Add some celebratory accents to your bathroom or kitchen this Halloween with the 2-Pack of Halloween Hand Towels from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. Each piece in this hand towel set features a different pattern that's perfect to add some festive Halloween spirit to your home whether you're throwing a party or just enjoying the spooky season as a family. Easy to integrate into a variety of bathroom color palettes and decor schemes, this 100percent cotton hand towel set offers a soft, absorbent construction for drying hands while adding a cute Halloween look to your space. Color: Black. Pattern: Pumpkin.