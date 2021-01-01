Jumbo 2pk Microgel Cotton Bed Pillow - NearlyDown

Who said having your head in the clouds was a bad thing? Nearly Down Pillows are packed with Siliconized Microgel Blown Fibers that give each pillow an added boost of plump support and deliver that coveted real down feeling. 300 thread count down proof cotton covers offer a soothingly soft resting place for your head and are stitched with a Dobby Stripe pattern and white piping that’s soothing on the eyes. Both the pillow and cover are fully machine washable and hypoallergenic. Available in Jumbo size 20”x28” or King size 20”x36” in a Single Pack or Twin Pack.