2pk Egret Aiden Chevron Throw Pillows and Throw Blanket White - Decor Therapy

Create a space that is as inviting as it luxurious with the Aiden Chevron pillow and throw set. The timeless chevron design adds dimension to the faux fur material and instantly cultivates the feeling of a classic, well pulled together look, while providing texture and warmth to your sofa or bed. Transitional styling and the solid color faux fur makes this set of two accent pillows and one throw blanket versatile, complimenting a multitude of home furnishings and bedding. The Aiden Chevron decorative set will keep you comfortable and stylish while you converse, cozy up to read a book or simply relax. Polyester filled pillow.