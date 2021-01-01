From skl home
2pk Blessed Hand Towel Set White - SKL Home
Add kind words and beauty to your home. This soft cotton velour hand towel set features "Blessed" embroidery with a butterfly and striped dobby trim. Uplifting and full of charm, this towel set makes a great gift and can be used in the bath or kitchen. Shop coordinating styles to complete the look; sold separately. SKL Home brings personality, fun, and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home, with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains towels, curtains, and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern or classic and cozy SKL Home provides a look to complement almost any décor. Combining 40+ years’ experience, global design inspiration, and premium fabrications, SKL Home continues to lead the way in home accessories. Pattern: Butterfly letters.