2pk Aluminum Accent Table - Olivia & May

Add these triangular accent tables to your living room, and slide the smaller one under the larger one to save space. Bring a finishing touch to your home with an inviting appeal with this beautifully crafted accent table. A compact friendly table providing you with additional storage space any where in your home. Designed with protective stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Suitable for indoor use only. Maximum weight limit is 100 lbs. Set of 2 artistic triangular aluminum tables. Modern design.