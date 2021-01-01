2Pcs/Pack 45X45cm Super Soft Pineapple Love Letters Bronzing Hot Silver Pillow Sets Of Cotton And Linen Car Sofa Cushions Pillow

2pcs/pack 45x45cm Super Soft Pineapple Love Letters Bronzing Hot Silver Pillow Sets Of Cotton And Linen Car Sofa Cushions PillowFeatures:1.Material: Plush; Comfortable and Soft.2.Size: About 45 x 45cm/17.7" x 17.7"; INSERT NOT INCLUDED.3.Festival Designs, Perfect for decorating your home in a simple way.4.This cushion cover has an invisible zipper,makes the cover easy to remove.5.Bronzing new technology. The pattern is only on the front side, the back fabric is white.6.Washing:Machine wash in cold water with similar colors. Warm iron when necessary. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.Product Description:Material: Cotton + LinenUse: Home/Hotel/Bar/Car/CafeShape: SquareColor: As the picture showsSize: 45x45cm/17.7"x17.7"Type:Decorative PillowcasesPackage Included:1 x Pillowcase(NO Fillings)Notes:1.Please allow 1-3 cm difference due to manual measurement and 3-5 g for the difference between different colors.2.Due to the screen difference, the color may be a little difference from what you expect, please allow it.