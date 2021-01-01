From easyfashion
Easyfashion 2PCS Modern Nightstand End Table Bedside Table For Bedroom Living Room Guest Room White
Selected materials: Our end tables are constructed of CARB-compliant MDF and heavy-duty metal hardware, and metal round knobs are for good holding and easy use.Adjustable shelf: The shelf in the bottom cabinet can be adjusted from 12cm/4.7" to 25cm/9.8" according to your various storage needsAmple storage space: Plenty of storage space with the pull-out drawer and spacious cabinet to keep small daily used items like remote controllers, keys, glasses neat and cleanSimple practical cabinets: Bright color combines simple design; the clean straight lines on the door panel add extra beauty to the tables.Suitable size for space-saving: Measuring just 40cm H x 35cm W x 60cm H/16" H x 14" W x 23.6" H, this compact design fits easily in narrow nooks and small spaces like sofa side and bedside.Simple assembly: All necessary parts and hardware are included in the package, easy to assemble with detailed instructions enclosed.