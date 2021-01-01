2Pcs Bathroom Storage Holders Toothbrush Shelves Toilet Supplies for Home Bathroom

This bathroom electric toothbrush holder looks simple yet decorative, get toothbrush well organized and easy to be reached. You can keep the things you need close at hand without any hassle, very convenient for use. You can put this stand next to your bathroom mirror, or anywhere you like for tidying up your bathroom. With wall-mounted design, easy and quick to install, and ensures strong bearing, more durable and sturdier. Designed with special holes for fixing and storing various kinds of electric toothbrush.