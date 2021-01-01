2pc Maddox Left Arm Facing Sectional Set with Cuddler Slate - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Maddox 2PC Sectional Set with Cuddler is simple in structure and lofty in style. This sectional includes two pieces, cuddler and sofa. Constructed with solid and manufactured woods for years of usage with a boxy and legless look. Fully upholstered in soft polyester, the seats are spacious and the cushions are immensely thick, making this sectional best for the days when you want to just cozy up. Also, features four feather filled pillows for decor. Requires light assembly and ships in two easy to handle boxes.