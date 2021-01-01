2pc Katie Occasional Table Set Chrome - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Katie 2PC Occasional Table Set is going to look fabulous in your home! This set includes a coffee table and end table. These accent tables feature a mirrored table top design, taking glam style to the next level. The table bases feature an intricate design, one that you will admire more and more every day. The sleek, chrome finish is going to pair well with any existing, glamorous decor you might already have. Add this ultra glam duo to your home today for a look that will always be in style. Overall Coffee Table Dimensions: 24"Dx47"Wx20"H Overall End Table Dimensions: 22"D x 22"W x 25"H Table Top Thickness: 2"