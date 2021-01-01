2ct 5in White Antiqued Faceted Metal Star Christmas Ornament Set - Wondershop

Put the finishing touches on your Christmas Tree with the 2-Count Antiqued Metal Star Christmas Ornament Set from Wondershop™. This set of Christmas ornaments features two white stars with an antiqued finish that's perfect for adding a little rustic flair to holiday decor. They're fitted with hanging loops and are made from lightweight tin for easy display. Whether you’re decorating your Christmas tree, wreath or doorway, these metal hanging ornaments will have you embracing the holiday spirit. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.