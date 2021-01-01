Elk Lighting 2997/1A Optix Single Light 4" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 2997/1A Optix Single Light 4" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metal and leaded crystalIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulb Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.0"Width: 4.0"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 6.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome