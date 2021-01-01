Jovani - 02992 Tiered Bell Sleeved Off Shoulder Cocktail Dress

Opt to stun the crowd with your inner classy style in this sophisticated Jovani 02992. Beautifully tailored in crisp scuba fabric that flourishes with fine ruching along the waist this austere piece flaunts a straight off-shoulder neckline bordered with long sleeves with tiered bell cuffs. Charmingly crafted with a flattering sheath silhouette the skirt completes at a knee length hem. Inspire pure awe as you dazzle the crowd in this elegantly styled Jovani masterpiece. Model is wearing Deep Pink color. Style: jovani_02992 Details: Scuba long bells sleeve Ruffle cuff Seam fitted Back zipper closure Length: Knee-Length Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.