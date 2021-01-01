Lara Dresses - 29839 Swirling Lattice Motif Long Sleeve Gown

Opt for a style that is truly timeless in this beautifully designed Lara Dresses 29839 creation. Accented with swirling lattice beadwork on a tulle fabric this mesmerizing piece flaunts a modified v-neckline and sheer long sleeves and a full back. The charming sheath skirt flows softly down to touch the floor with a full-length hemline and a subtle train. Make a stylish statement as you dazzle in this Lara Dresses masterpiece. Style: lara_29839 Details: Tulle Sheer Long Sleeves Swirling Lattice Beadwork Full Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Modified V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..