From la femme
La Femme - 29760 V Neck A-Line Dress With Slit
Advertisement
Be strikingly gorgeous in this La Femme 29760 evening dress. This long gown features satin skirt and sheer illusion lace bodice with a scalloped V neckline and leg slit. The open back has lace up straps and back zipper closure. Make a fabulous statement with this La Femme dress. Style: lafemme_29760 Fabric: Satin Details: Scalloped Neckline Spaghetti Straps Side Slit Full Length Strappy Open Back Length: Long Neckline: V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.