La Femme - 29759 Ruffle-Trimmed Shimmer High Slit Dress

Glow with fascinating style in this gorgeous La Femme 29759 creation. Adorned with fine ruching on a shimmer jersey silhouette this gown features a low v-neckline with a surplice bodice and a low v-open back. Designed with ruffles the sheath skirt parts with a high slit and ends with a sweeping train. e defines as a statuesque beauty in this La Femme masterpiece. Style: lafemme_29759 Fabric: Jersey Details: Sleeveless Ruched Bodice Ruffle Accents High Slit Low V-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.