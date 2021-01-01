Lara Dresses - 29640 Embroidered Long Sleeve A-line Dress

Look chic and seductive in this marvelous dress by Lara 29640. This embroidered dress features an illusion bateau neckline with long sleeves. The fitted bodice has a back zipper closure and cinched in a belt. From the waist flourishes a full length A-line skirt with a sweep train finish. Turn heads instantly when you wear this Lara dress. Style: lara_29640 Details: Long sleeves Two tone Embroidery Fitted bodice Belt A-line skirt Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.