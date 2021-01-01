Dancing Queen - 2953 Embellished Bateau Neck A-line Dress

Please refer to Junior Size / Body Measurement Size Chart. Enter the party and do that walk of a regal beauty in Dancing Queen 2953. Brandishes in a sleeveless bateau neckline with fitted bodice adorned with embellishments. It has an open V-back and the skirt flourishes a full length A-line silhouette. This Dancing Queen creation will sure to display your natural beauty and grace. Style: danq_2953 Details: Sleeveless Embellished bodice Floral Embroidery Open V-back Sheer Neckline Ruched Details A-line Skirt Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.