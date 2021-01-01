From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 2938 Collins 10 Light 38" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 2938 Collins 10 Light 38" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a fabric rectangle shade(10) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 70-3/4"Width: 38"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 45 lbsShade Height: 7-5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com