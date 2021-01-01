Uttermost 29211-1 Volongo 1 Light 31" Tall Table Lamp with Grey Fabric Shade Brushed Brass Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps

From uttermost
Uttermost 29211-1 Volongo 1 Light 31" Tall Table Lamp with Grey Fabric Shade Features:Textured stone ivory finish accented with plated brushed brass detailsOn / off socket switchGrey fabric shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb(s) - not includedSuitable for installation in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 30.75"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 110About UttermostBob and Belle Cooper founded The Uttermost Company in 1975, and it is still 100% owned by the Cooper family. Inspired by award-winning designers, custom finishes, innovative product engineering and advanced packaging reinforcement. For over 30 years, Uttermost has enjoyed steady growth with its Rocky Mount, Virginia facility and is proud to support many of the world's most prestigious home-furnishing customers with its products and services. Accent Lamps Brushed Brass