From sonneman
Sonneman 2918-MED Grapes 24 Light LED Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sonneman 2918-MED Grapes 24 Light LED Pendant Features:Glass globe shadesDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsIncludes 120" of cordETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 4 watt LED bulb (Included)Lamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Dimensions:Height: 3.25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 26.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Diameter: 3.25"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 24Watts Per Bulb: 4Wattage: 96Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel