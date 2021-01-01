Elegant Lighting 2914F12 Amelie 12" Wide 4 Light Drum Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Elegant Lighting 2914F12 Amelie 12" Wide 4 Light Drum Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents The Amelie Collection is a round chrome and crystal enclosure with gleaming strands of crystal pouring out of the open middle. Every inch of this chandelier exudes brilliance and luminance. This chandelier doesn’t even need electricity to be fabulous, any room with natural light in your home would be perfect for it.Features of the 2914F12:Frame designed with numerous chrome circlesFilled with strings of crystal accentsIncludes 72" of wire/cordRequires (4) G9 20W Halogen or LED equivalent bulbsSee "Matching Products" to complete the look with other items in this collectionUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions of the 2914F12:Height: 5Width: 12Product Weight: 8Wire Length: 72Electrical Specifications for the 2914F12:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 80Voltage: 110, 125UL Listed: Yes Flush Mount Chrome