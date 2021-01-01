Eurofase Lighting 29029 Esplo 48 Light 33" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Eurofase Lighting 29029 Esplo 48 Light 33" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 72" cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 33-1/4"Minimum Height: 33-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 107-1/4"Width: 33-1/4"Depth: 33-1/4"Product Weight: 15.87 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 8340Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 106 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 48Average Hours: 35000 Chrome