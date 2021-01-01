From new ridge home goods
New Ridge Home Goods 29 in. White Wood 3-shelf Accent Bookcase
This solid birch wood console, bookshelf from NewRidge Home provides 3 sturdy and attractive streamlined shelves with contoured edges for efficient vertical storage and display. It combines simple elegance with utility - efficiently fits into space-challenged spots in mudrooms, small bathrooms, kids' rooms, passageways, laundry rooms and the like. It provides a sensible way to create storage in otherwise unusable areas anywhere in the house. The finish is specially formulated Sherwin-Williams snag free and water-resistant. Solid wooden furniture is durable, sturdy and timeless. Color: White.