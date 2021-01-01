From roommates
RoomMates 28.29 sq. ft. Cheetah Cheetah Peel and Stick Wallpaper, pink/ orange
Stylized cheetahs captured in creative cat-like poses are scattered across this RoomMates peel and stick "Cheetah Cheetah"wallpaper. Prancing, leaping, sitting, and watchfully standing, the cheetahs display their attractive spots and dark tipped tails in fluid design colored with a soft blush pink background and deep golden-orange pelts with black spot accents. This clever and sophisticated design will be the statement in any room in the home. RoomMates peel and stick wallpapers are an easy and affordable way to decorate. Peel off the paper backing and smooth onto the wall, no additional adhesive required. When it's time to redecorate, simply remove them effortlessly in full strips with no remaining sticky residue or damage to walls. Color: pink/ orange.