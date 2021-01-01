GRANDVIEW GALLERY 29 in. Brushed Nickel Table Lamps with Balustrade Design and Natural Linen Shades with Fancy Trim (2-Pack)

Add some glamour to your life with this slim yet curvaceous pair of metal table lamps by GRANDVIEW GALLERY, which showcases a beautifully tiered round base that builds up into a modern adaptation of the classic balustrade style. Each crowned by a natural linen drum shade with distinctive top and bottom silver silk-edged self trim with eye catching chrome nail heads lining the bottom, these lamps are perfect for those seeking traditional style with modern taste. Whether resting on your nightstands, set on side tables in the den or tucked into your favorite reading nook, these lamps adds a touch of luxury and glam to any space.