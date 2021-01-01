From la femme

La Femme - 28930 Deep V-neck Jersey Fitted Dress

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This La Femme 28930 dress is your excellent pick when you dare to look stylishly spectacular! This long jersey prom dress brandishes in a sleeveless deep V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The dress has side cutouts and criss cross straps at the back. The skirt forms a fitted silhouette and is detailed with a high slit and a sweep train finish. Wrap up in this winning style for evening by La Femme dress. Style: lafemme_28930 Details: Jersey Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Plunging V neckline Side cutouts Sheath skirt Criss cross straps Back zipper Sweep train Thigh High Slit Hollow to Hem Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com