La Femme - 28930 Deep V-neck Jersey Fitted Dress
This La Femme 28930 dress is your excellent pick when you dare to look stylishly spectacular! This long jersey prom dress brandishes in a sleeveless deep V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The dress has side cutouts and criss cross straps at the back. The skirt forms a fitted silhouette and is detailed with a high slit and a sweep train finish. Wrap up in this winning style for evening by La Femme dress. Style: lafemme_28930 Details: Jersey Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Plunging V neckline Side cutouts Sheath skirt Criss cross straps Back zipper Sweep train Thigh High Slit Hollow to Hem Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.