Varaluz 288M01 Trini Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Gunsmoke Indoor Lighting Pendants

Varaluz 288M01 Trini Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod hung designCapable of being dimmed Designed for use with Edison style bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer's lifetime limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-13/16"Width: 7"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCord Length: 60"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Gunsmoke