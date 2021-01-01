La Femme - 28834 Halter Wrap Around Sheath Dress

Portray the rich variety in design of this La Femme 28834. Tailored with a high halter neckline this sleeveless beauty features wrap around design strappy open back and back zipper closure. The sheath silhouette skirt features a high-leg slit and a sweep train. Make it a romantic occasion with this La Femme creation. Model is wearing red. Style: lafemme_28834 Details: Sleeveless Jersey Halter Neckline Wrap Around Detail Strappy Open Back Back Zipper Closure Side Cut Outs Sheath Silhouette High-Leg Slit Sweep Train Hollow To Hem Length: Long Neckline: High Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.