From la femme

La Femme - 28834 Halter Wrap Around Sheath Dress

$298.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Portray the rich variety in design of this La Femme 28834. Tailored with a high halter neckline this sleeveless beauty features wrap around design strappy open back and back zipper closure. The sheath silhouette skirt features a high-leg slit and a sweep train. Make it a romantic occasion with this La Femme creation. Model is wearing red. Style: lafemme_28834 Details: Sleeveless Jersey Halter Neckline Wrap Around Detail Strappy Open Back Back Zipper Closure Side Cut Outs Sheath Silhouette High-Leg Slit Sweep Train Hollow To Hem Length: Long Neckline: High Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com