La Femme - 28720 Plunging V-neck Satin Trumpet Dress

Get ready to show off your glamorous side in La Femme 28720. This satin dress shows off in a sleeveless plunging V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The ruched bodice has a strappy back while the trumpet skirt allures in a slit and a sweep train finish. Standout among the fabulous crowd as all eyes focus on you in this glamorous La Femme creation. Style: lafemme_28720 Details: Satin Sleeveless Plunging neckline Spaghetti straps Ruched bodice Trumpet skirt Slit Strappy back Sweep train Satin Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.