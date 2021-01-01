From maxim
Maxim 28675 Radial 5 Light 30" Wide Globe Style Taper Candle Chandelier Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Maxim 28675 Radial 5 Light 30" Wide Globe Style Taper Candle Chandelier A fun and unique design the features numerous concentric rings that pivot from a center point. The rings can be configured from completely flat to full repeated symmetry and anything in between to allow flexibility in the design. FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(5) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30-3/4"Minimum Height: 39-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 75-1/2"Width: 30"Product Weight: 20.7 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black / Gold