Sonneman 2857-SC Votives 32" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Laser-Etched Crystal Outer and Acrylic Inner Shades Bright Satin
Sonneman 2857-SC Votives 32" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with Laser-Etched Crystal Outer and Acrylic Inner Shades The dramatic repetitive arrangement of the candle-like votives establishes a cadence of light and shadow along a surface bringing a rhythm of calm and warmth. A precisely lensed LED light source beneath each votive casts its cone of illumination.FeaturesWinner of the Good Design Award, 2018Designed by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designFixture features recessed downlight providing precise points of light beneath beamConstructed of durable metalsComes with laser-etched crystal outer and acrylic inner shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 32"Depth: 3-1/4"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 8Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1890Wattage: 20 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bright Satin Aluminum