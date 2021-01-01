La Femme - 28539 Surplice V-Neck Sequined High Slit Dress

Advertisement
Look incandescent from all angles in this fascinating La Femme 28539 creation. Sewn in with iridescent sequins allover its length this dress adorns with a deep v-neckline on a surplice bodice. Spaghetti straps are tailored to support the fitted silhouette. The bandeau strapped back is highlighted with a diamond cutout. Revealing with a sexy high slit the sheath skirt streams into a floor-length hemline and a sweeping train. Be a definite stunner in this glamorous La Femme masterpiece. Models are wearing the Red Emerald and Royal Blue colors. Style: lafemme_28539 Details: Sequin Thin Straps Ruched Surplice High Slit Bandeau Cutout Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.