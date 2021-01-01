Uttermost 28445-PEBBLES Pebbles 22" Tall Accent Table Lamp Charcoal Gray Lamps Table Lamps

Uttermost 28445-PEBBLES Pebbles 22" Tall Accent Table Lamp Reminiscent of natural river stones, this table lamp showcases an embossed textured ceramic base in a metallic finish with metal plated detailsFeaturesConstructed from ceramic and ironComes with a fabric shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required3 Way switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 11 lbsCord Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Charcoal Gray