Innovations Lighting 284-1S Small Oxford Small Oxford 8" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants

Innovations Lighting 284-1S Small Oxford Small Oxford 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-3/8"Minimum Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 42"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 3.85 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear