Innovations Lighting 284-1S Appalachian Appalachian 8" Wide Mini Pendant Black Polished Nickel / Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Innovations Lighting 284-1S Appalachian Appalachian 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7-3/4"Minimum Height: 18-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 42-3/8"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.85 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Black Polished Nickel / Matte Black