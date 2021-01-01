Uttermost 28398-DAKOTA Dakota 27" Tall Vase Table Lamp Aged Terra Cotta Lamps Table Lamps

Uttermost 28398-DAKOTA Dakota 27" Tall Vase Table Lamp This ceramic lamp features a beautiful crackle glaze finish paired with a ribbed textured bottom half finished in an aged terra cotta tone, accented by light antique metal detailsFeaturesConstructed from ceramic and steelComes with a fabric shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required3 Way switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 26-1/2"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 9 lbsCord Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Aged Terra Cotta