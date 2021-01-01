From la femme
La Femme - 28387 Deep V-Neck Lace Applique A-Line Dress
Heighten your charming appeal in this La Femme 28387. This sleeveless masterpiece is tailored with plunging V-neckline with mesh lace appliques slim straps cross open back and back zipper closure. The elegant A-line silhouette graces with a high-leg slit and a sweep train. Be the ultimate belle of the party in this gorgeous La Femme creation. Style: lafemme_28387 Details: Sleeveless Lace Plunging V-Neckline With Mesh Lace Appliques Slim Straps Cross Open Back Back Zipper A-Line Silhouette High-Leg Slit Sweep Train Hollow to Hem Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.