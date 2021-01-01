From sonneman
Sonneman 2832 Morii Single Light 25-1/4" Tall Integrated LED Wall Lamp with an Aluminum Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Sonneman 2832 Morii Single Light 25-1/4" Tall Integrated LED Wall Lamp with an Aluminum Shade A shed-like slim aluminum shade drapes a cable-suspended tubular arm in a configuration of Industrial Modern functionality. Available in three lengths, Morii fixtures bring linear LED illumination to a task with simplicity and clarity of purpose.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designWall plate rotates 90° to direct light where neededMust be mounted as shownShade can rotate 115°Constructed of Aluminum and other durable metalsComes with an aluminum shadeIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useDimmable via 4-step touch dimmer.Fixture includes touch switchUL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25-1/4"Width: 9-3/4"Extension: 4-3/4"Shade Height: 2"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 430Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Satin Black