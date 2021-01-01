Eurofase Lighting 28169 Patruno 8 Light 26" Wide LED Suspension Multi Light Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Eurofase Lighting 28169 Patruno 8 Light 26" Wide LED Suspension Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 72" cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 4"Minimum Height: 4"Maximum Hanging Height: 77-1/2"Width: 25-3/4"Depth: 11-1/2"Product Weight: 13.89 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 25-3/4"Canopy Depth: 11-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 4200KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 18 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 8Average Hours: 35000 White