Sonneman 2816-8 Thin-Line 96" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with an Optical Acrylic Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 2816-8 Thin-Line 96" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with an Optical Acrylic Shade
Sonneman 2816-8 Thin-Line 96" Wide Integrated LED Suspension Linear Pendant with an Optical Acrylic Shade A system of minimally scaled LED linear fixtures, Thin-Line is offered in a variety of lengths, finishes, and lighting configurations.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designCan be installed as uplight or downlightConstructed of durable metalsComes with an optical acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being mounted in an upward or downward positionCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 96"Depth: 3/4"Cord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 1"Shade Width: 96"Shade Depth: 3/4"Canopy Height: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 3120Wattage: 28 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Satin Black