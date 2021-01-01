From sonneman
Sonneman 2806 Tik-Tak 47-1/2" Wide LED Six Tier Linear Chandelier with Optical Acrylic Shades Satin Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Sonneman 2806 Tik-Tak 47-1/2" Wide LED Six Tier Linear Chandelier with Optical Acrylic Shades LED rods are suspended in tandem pairs on multiple levels, perpendicular to each other. Each rod can be independently positioned as up or down light, and adjusted with infinite variability to any height along the suspension cables.FeaturesWinner of the Good Design Award, 2018Designed by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designEach rod can be configured in uplight or downlight positionConstructed of durable metalsComes with optical acrylic shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Minimum Height: 9-1/4"Maximum Height: 73-1/2"Width: 47-1/2"Depth: 47-1/2"Cord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 1/4"Shade Width: 18"Shade Depth: 3/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 7-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 24Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 13640Wattage: 123 wattsVoltage: 100 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Satin Black