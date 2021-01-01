Access Lighting 28004-4R/RED Martini 1 Light LED Pendant - 7" Wide with Red Glass Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Access Lighting 28004-4R/RED Martini 1 Light LED Pendant - 7" Wide with Red Glass Shade Features:Made of durable metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (1) 12 watt LED bulb - IncludedUL Rated for use in dry locationsIncludes sloped ceiling adapterLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Dimensions:Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 7" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 7"Shade Height: 6"Canopy Width: 5.25"Canopy Height: 1.25"Cord Length: 120"Maximum Height: 52" (including chain / down rods)Minimum Height: 14"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000kLumens: 880Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 12Watts Per Bulb: 12 Oil Rubbed Bronze